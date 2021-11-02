Horton records eighth annual rock 'n folk 'n chili cook-off fundraiser

TULSA –Tulsa musicians Seth Lee Jones & Friends, BC & The Big Rig, KALO, Dane & The Soup, and the Tom Skinner’s Science Project will perform at Horton Records eighth annual Rock ’n Folk ’n Chili Cook-off Saturday, Nov. 6, beginning at 6:15 p.m. at Tulsa’s historic Cain’s Ballroom.
Brian Horton, president of the local nonprofit record label, made the announcement on Tuesday morning.
The family-friendly fundraiser will feature chili samples from Tulsa-area restaurants and food trucks, door prizes, live art, raffles, and silent auctions.
"We have a great music line up again this year. This event has become a tradition for many,” said Horton. “It’s a good way to support our music community, while also connecting with other people and organizations through music and events. Our focus is: musicians first, community always."
Donations of non-perishable food and coats will be collected at the door for those in need. Those who choose to donate will receive discounted admission to the event.
General admission tickets are $15 in advance or $20 on the day of the show. A limited number of reserved tables of four are available for $150, plus fees. Tickets include all-you-can-sample chili from Tulsa area restaurants and food trucks – while supplies last.
Cain’s Ballroom is located at 423 N. Main Street. The doors open at 5:45 p.m. Kits 12 and under are free. Reserve tickets at https://www.etix.com/ticket/p/4899375/.
Chili will be provided by The Wurst, The Whit, Lambrusco’z, Lone Wolf, High Dive, Mr. Nice Guys, Jane’s Delicatessen, Marshall Brewing Company, Chimera, Ike’s, Tulsa Brisket Company, Ol Shuga Lee’s BBQ, Nola’s Knotty Pig, and Two Guys One Pot.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.