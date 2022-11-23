TULSA -Tickets went on sale Friday, Nov. 18 for Horton Records' 2 Minutes To Tulsa on Saturday, Apr. 1, 2023, Brian Horton, president of the local nonprofit record label, announced.
The event is set to take place at Tulsa's historic Cain's Ballroom, where doors will open at 4 p.m. and music will begin at 5 p.m.
This inaugural event showcases a diverse lineup of heavier music from near and far, including California bands, Night Demon and Haunt, Newcastle England's Satan, Texas bands Sadistic Force and Night Cobra, Kansas City's Hammerhedd, and Tulsa's own Blind Oath, with more to be announced.
This all-ages event will use both the main stage and the restaurant stage.
The evening will also feature a special food menu from Mac's BBQ at Cain's Ballroom and a limited beer release, exclusive to this showcase, from Tulsa's Heirloom Rustic Ales.
"We are super-stoked about this inaugural showcase event with an already stellar lineup and more to be announced," said Horton. "This style of music is often overlooked, yet it continually has one of the most passionate and dedicated fan bases from around the world who travel to see shows like this. Heavier bands like these don't often route through the Tulsa market, but when they do come through town, they're blown away by the energy from this community. We want to put that on full display April 1 and continue to build on this showcase opportunity."
Horton Records, a volunteer-based, nonprofit Tulsa music organization, was a 2022 Oklahoma Nonprofit Excellence Awards finalist in the "Arts and Humanities" category.
The Oklahoma Center for Nonprofits' ONE Awards honors 21 nonprofits throughout the state of Oklahoma for superior leadership and exceptional service to their constituents and communities.
In October, the Horton Records released Anvdvnelisgi - pronounced "Ah Nuh Duh Nay Lees Gi" - or "Performers," a groundbreaking contemporary album of original music performed entirely in the Cherokee language.
Produced by Jeremy Charles, the project is supported by the Zarrow Family Foundations' Commemoration Fund.
Ticket pricing for the event, which is for all ages, includes the Limited Early Bird being $25, general admission for $40 in advance and $45 day of show.
A limited number of Mezzanine tickets is also available for $50, while the Friends Of Metal Admission with Event Merch package is $65.
A limited number of reserved tables of four are available for $200 plus fees.
To purchase tickets, go to https://event.etix.com/ticket/online/performanceSale.do?performance_id=2287409&method=restoreToken.
