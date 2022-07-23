Horton Rock 'n' Folk, Chili Cook-off set

TULSA -Tickets went on sale Friday, July 22, at 10 a.m. for the Horton Records 9th annual Rock 'n Folk 'n Chili Cook-off on Sat. Nov. 5, 2022, at Tulsa's Cain's Ballroom, 23 N. Main, said Brian Horton, president of the local nonprofit record label. The doors will open and the music will start at 5 p.m.
The evening includes a special Tribute to JJ Cale, highlighting the city's diverse musical talent with artists like Chris Combs, Sarah Frick, Mike Dee, and Paul Benjaman backed by an all-star Tulsa band. Additional performances from The Bobby Lees, Casii Stephan and the Midnight Sun, Jared Tyler, Desi and Cody, and Grazzhopper round out the night.
This all-ages, family-friendly event features chili samples from Tulsa-area restaurants and food trucks, door prizes, live art, raffles, and silent auctions.
Donations of nonperishable food and coats will be collected at the door for those in need. Those who choose to donate will receive discounted admission to the event. All tickets include all-you-can-sample chili from Tulsa area restaurants and food trucks, while supplies last.
Tickets for general admission are $15 in advance and $20 the day of the show. A limited number of Mezzanine tickets are available for $25. A limited number of reserved tables of four are $150 plus fees. Children 12 and under are free. For more informationo to https://www.etix.com/ticket/p/6776774/.
Horton Records, a volunteer-based, nonprofit 501(c)(3) Tulsa music organization, was a 2022 Oklahoma Nonprofit Excellence Awards finalist in the "Arts and Humanities" category. The Oklahoma Center for Nonprofits' ONE Awards honor 21 nonprofits throughout the state. This October, Horton Records will release - Anvdvnelisgi, pronounced "Ah Nuh Duh Nay Lees Gi" - or "Performers," groundbreaking contemporary album of original music performed entirely in the Cherokee language. Produced by Jeremy Charles, the album is supported by the Zarrow Family Foundations' Commemoration Fund.
