Hot music to take chill off venues in February

Music aficionados can stay warm in February by rocking out or two-stepping to live music at local venues.
The first Saturday of the month, folks can spend the day at the Tri-Community WEB Association community building, 17914 S. 580 Road. The auction starts at 10 a.m., a potluck at noon, and live music at 1 p.m.
The Sycamore Springs Arena Chuckwagon Café in Locust Grove offers free shows for all ages on Friday nights, 6-8 p.m. Blake Turner will play on Feb. 7.
Tahlequah Creates, 215 N. Muskogee Ave., hosts "house concerts" on most Friday nights. Nikki Griffin plays on Feb. 7 at 6:30 p.m.
The Cherokee Casinos in Tahlequah and Fort Gibson host live music in their taverns on most Friday and Saturday nights beginning at 9 p.m. All guests must be 21 or older. On Feb. 1, The Hi-Fidelics play in Tahlequah, and Main Street Martyr in Fort Gibson.
That Friday, Brandon Bethel will play 8-11 p.m. at Kroner & Baer Pub, 200 N. Muskogee Ave.
The Instrumental Festival opening recital begins at 9 a.m. Monday, Feb. 3, in the NSU Center for the Performing Arts, 605 N. Grand Ave. The festival will feature masterclasses, workshops, recitals, exhibits, and more. The guest artists are Justin Cook, trombone, and Kelly Johnson, clarinet. The Instrumental Day participant performance will be at 4:30 p.m., and the guest artists recital will start at 7.
The Branch, 505 N. Muskogee Ave., has free shows, 8-10 p.m., all ages are invited to on Saturdays in February. Catch Dan Martin and Gene Williams on Feb. 7.
An NSU Jazz Ensemble concert with Pete Carney begins at 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, in the NSU Jazz Lab, 315 N. Muskogee Ave. A Jazz facility recital is set for the following night at 7 p.m. in the Jazz Lab.
Other shows that night include: The Three F's, 8-11 p.m., Kroner & Baer Pub; Rusty Meyers Band, Cherokee Casino Tahlequah; The Downbeat 918, Cherokee Casino Fort Gibson
On Saturday, Feb. 8, Rod Robertson plays Cherokee Casino Tahlequah, and Brent Giddens performs as Elvis at Cherokee Casino Fort Gibson.
Composer, vocalist and conductor Fahad Siadat will give a recital Monday, Feb. 10, at 7 p.m. in the NSU CPA.
Mark Sweeney will perform during the annual Erotic Art Show. This year, the event has been set for Friday, Feb. 14, 5-9 p.m., in Tahlequah Creates. Attendees must be 18 or older.
More performances that night include: Micaila Shea, Chuckwagon Café; RC Edwards and Friends, The Branch; Jesse Joice, Cherokee Casino Fort Gibson; and The George Brothers, Cherokee Casino Tahlequah.
All singers, musicians, and church congregations are welcome to attend and perform at the Gospel Jam Sessions and Praise Night scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 15, 5-10 p.m., at D.D. Etchieson Indian United Methodist Church, 412 W. Seneca St.
Also set for that Saturday are: Justin Colvard, Kroner & Baer Pub; Carl Acuff Jr., Cherokee Casino Tahlequah; and Whiskey Poet Society, Cherokee Casino Fort Gibson.
An NSU Wind Ensemble concert is scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 20, at 7 p.m. in the NSU CPA.
Those looking for a musical lunch break can check out the 12:05 p.m. NSU Music student mixed recital Friday, Feb. 21, in the NSU CPA.
Additional shows that Friday are: Western Justice, Cherokee Casino Tahlequah; Isaac McClung, The Branch; Audio Crush, Cherokee Casino Fort Gibson; and Ahna Jennings, Chuckwagon Café.
Shows scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 22, include: Dominic Roy 8:30-10:30, Kroner & Baer Pub; NighTTrain, Cherokee Casino Tahlequah; Jacob Dement, Cherokee Casino Fort Gibson; and RC and the Ambers with N8 and JK opening at 9 p.m. in Ned's, 316 N. Muskogee Ave.
NSU saxophone student Jace Davison will perform at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27, in the NSU CPA.
Friday night shows include: Pat Moss, The Branch; JJ Taylor, Chuckwagon Café; Joe Mack, Tahlequah Creates; Libby Starks and the Bandit Band, Cherokee Casino Fort Gibson; and D'Elegantz Band, Cherokee Casino Tahlequah.
Leap Day offers an extra night of music. The Trapps will play at 9 p.m. in Dewain's Place. Guests must be 21 or older and the cover is $5. Some other shows set are: Trett Charles, Cherokee Casino Fort Gibson; and River's Edge Band, Cherokee Casino Tahlequah.
