TULSA – Midnight Joker Comedy Club, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa’s monthly comedy series, is returning for March with John Melendez, better known as “Stuttering John,” for a two-night series on March 27 and 28 at 8 p.m.
Tickets start at $14.50 and are on sale now.
Midnight Joker features an up-close-and-personal comedy show experience inside the 7,000-square-foot multipurpose room that was built in 2018 as part of Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa’s latest expansion. The comedy series delivers a monthly dose of the best local, regional and national comics all in the ambiance of a true comedy club setting.
After 15 successful seasons known as “Stuttering John” on “The Howard Stern Radio Show,” John Melendez appeared on the reality show “I’m a Celebrity, Get Me Out of Here.” His likeability and humor scored him a guest spot on “The Tonight Show with Jay Leno,” and immediately after his down-to-earth and hilarious segment, the show’s executive producer and writer offered Melendez a job. In addition to being a staff writer, Melendez was “The Tonight Show” announcer. He remained on for 10 seasons until Jimmy Fallon took over in 2014.
Melendez’s feature film credits include “Howard Stern’s Private Parts,” “Dude, Where’s My Car?” and “Osmosis Jones.” Television appearances include “I’m a Celebrity, Get Me Out of Here,” “Celebrity Fear Factor,” “Wings,” “Baywatch Nights” and the animated series “Tripping the Rift.” He also wrote and produced “National Lampoon’s One, Two, Many.
Melendez is recently the executive producer and co-host of the popular “The Stephanie Miller Happy Hour Show” and is currently about to launch his own video podcast on Miller’s network entitled “Love, Romance & Other Lies.”
Ticket information on upcoming shows at Hard Rock Live, Track 5, Riff’s, Amp Bar and Midnight Joker Comedy Club is available online at www.hardrockcasinotulsa.com or by calling 918-384-7625. The Hard Rock Live box office is open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
