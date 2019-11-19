HULBERT - Hulbert's ninth annual Christmas Parade and Drawing will begin at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 14. The theme is Deck the Halls.
Line up will begin at 5 p.m. on Lake Region Road, and the route will go west on State Highway 51 to Rider Lane and conclude in the school gym parking lot.
The deadline to register is Friday, Dec. 13. Registration is available at townofhulbertok.gov. For more information or an entry form, call 918-772-2165.
