Hulbert teen tapped for classical ballet program

A Hulbert 16-year-old has been selected to attend a five-week classical ballet intensive in Washington, D.C., this summer.
Jodi Gahn auditioned in Tulsa for the Kirov Academy of Ballet Summer Intensive Program at the end of January.
“It’s weird. It doesn’t feel real,” said Jodi. “It’s like something that happens on TV shows.”
Jodi started dancing two months before her 13th birthday.
“One day, I was like, ‘I should take ballet,’ so I took a summer class,” she said. “My first year, I had dance two nights a week. Now it’s four to seven nights a week.”
Julie Gahn, Jodi’s mom, said she has studied at four different studios.
“We’re blessed in Tahlequah to have a rich dance community,” said Gahn. “We’re really fortunate that all the studios we’ve been with have been really encouraging – all the teachers and the classmates.”
Jodi currently takes classes at Academy of Performing Arts and dances with Encore Performing Society. Owner and dance instructor Lena Huffman encourages her dancers to audition for additional opportunities, and has recommended the Kirov Academy for years.
“They have auditions across the whole country. They don’t always come to Tulsa,” said Huffman. “I ask who wants to audition, and I recommend auditions. There are so many summer intensives. I pick what’s in line with what we’re learning.”
Only four dancers auditioned in Tulsa, but there were 12 other U.S. sites, and seven international auditions.
“It was a lot smaller than I expected,” said Jodi. “I want to be a professional dancer, so this is a really good opportunity.”
Jodi will take classes in a variety of dance styles, including ballet, contemporary, modern, and character. Sessions on nutrition, stretching and conditioning, ballet history, and choreography will also be given.
She said ballet is her favorite type of dance.
“It’s really pretty to watch, but it’s also hard. There is something really satisfying about doing something really hard,” said Jodi.
This past season, Jodi danced in the Encore production of “The Nutcracker.”
“I really like ensembles because it’s fun to do with your friends, especially when there are super-long rehearsals,” she said. “Solos are fun, but they’re scary.”
While many dancers start younger, Jodi has advice for those who begin at a later age.
“Don’t stress about it if you’re not as good as other people your age. Don’t be embarrassed to be in a class with young kids,” she said. “Focus on what you’re doing, not what everyone else is. You’re only going to get better.”
Her mom is excited for her to have this opportunity.
“This will be her first big, far-away-from-home adventure,” said Gahn. “I’m excited for her. It’s one of those door-opening opportunities, I expect.”
Along with being active in dance and church, Jodi is a home-schooler.
“I really like to write. I like astronomy, but I don’t like math. Space is cool,” she said. “I take Latin. I really like doing that. It would be fun to speak a lot of languages.”
