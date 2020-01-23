PARK HILL – Hunter’s Home will commemorate Black History Month with "Voices of Hunter’s Home: Enslaved People."
During February, visitors will see exhibits featuring people who lived and performed slave labor on the plantation, such as Susan, Ike, Nelson, Eliza, and others who lived there in the years before the Civil War. The exhibits will highlight the level of skill shown by the enslaved people, as well as how they may have defined their work and lives. This exhibit will bring contributions of enslaved people of Hunter’s Home to the forefront as never before.
Also in February, living history season continues, with interpreters in period dress demonstrating 19th-century crafts and skills Thursday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Hunter’s Home, 19479 E. Murrell Home Road, is open Tuesday through Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. For more information, call 918-456-2751 or email huntershome@okhistory.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.