Hunter’s Home reopening for tours Saturday

PARK HILL — The staff at Hunter’s Home have announced the reopening of the mansion for guided tours.
Beginning on May 1, they will offer tours Tuesday through Saturday at 10 a.m., 11 a.m., 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. For the first time in decades, the barriers have been removed and staff will be leading tours into the home’s rooms along designated paths.
Hunter’s Home staff are committed to safety procedures and greatly appreciate visitors and supporters for helping to preserve and maintain this historical site. To keep guests, staff and artifacts safe, tours will be limited to five people per group, with time between groups to allow for social distancing inside the house.
Staff will sanitize between each tour, and will conduct a detailed cleaning of the entire site after closing to the public at 4 p.m. Guests and staff are required to wear masks correctly at all times while inside the home. For those who are not quite ready to tour the house in person, Hunter’s Home staff regularly update the site’s YouTube channel with video tours, discussions and exhibits.
For updates, tour availability, information on upcoming programs and more, follow Hunter's Home on Facebook, facebook.com/huntershomeok, and Instagram, @hunters_home_ok.
Hunter’s Home is at 19479 E. Murrell Home Road in Park Hill. For more information about admissions or tours, call 918-456-2751 or email huntershome@okhistory.org.
Hunter’s Home is a division of the Oklahoma Historical Society. The mission of the Oklahoma Historical Society is to collect, preserve and share the history and culture of the state of Oklahoma and its people. For more information about the OHS, visit www.okhistory.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.