Hunter’s Home reopening for tours Saturday

Tahlequah, OK (74464)

Today

Thunderstorms likely. Rainfall will be locally heavy at times. A few storms may be severe. High 73F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely. Low 59F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall possibly over one inch. Localized flooding is possible.