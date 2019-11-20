PARK HILL – Hunter’s Home will hold its annual Holiday Open House on Sunday, Dec. 8, 1-4 pm., at 19479 E. Murrel Road.
Guests to the 19th-century living history farm will be greeted by live holiday music and costumed interpreters leading tours of the festively decorated mansion and the 1933 Daniels Cabin.
Guest may sample 19th-century delicacies, including meats and cheeses smoked in the Hunter’s Home smokehouse, and foods grown and preserved on site.
This is a unique opportunity to sit around the fire or on the spacious porches, listen to live music, visit with friends, and experience how holidays were celebrated in the 1800s.
Admission is free for this event and everyone is welcome.
