PARK HILL -- During the month of January 2020, Hunter's Home will present programming centered on the lady of the house, Minerva Ross Murrell.
From Jan. 7-11, programs will focus on medicine. Because Minerva suffered the effects of malaria for much of the last five years of her life, museum staff will discuss commonly prescribed treatments for the disease and medicines of the mid-1800s. Notes from the physician who cared for Minerva reveal that she received many of these treatments under his care.
Jan. 14-18, the home will present its "Mourning Minerva" programming, through which visitors will learn the different processes 19th-century people had for dealing with death. The mansion will come out of mourning Jan. 21-25 to discuss the different stages of Victorian mourning. Last, but certainly not least, Hunter's Home will close out the month on a high note Jan. 28-31 with discussions about period birthday celebrations in honor of the 201st anniversary of Minerva's birth.
Living history season is still in full swing at Hunter's Home, and visitors to the site Thursday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., will find dressed interpreters carrying out a variety of 19th-century crafts and trades.
Hunter's Home is at 19479 E. Murrell Home Road in Park Hill. Regular hours of operation are Tuesday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
For more information about these January events or other programs, call 918-456-2751 or email huntershome@okhistory.org.
