Hunter’s Home to Host 'Fleece to Fabric' sheep-shearing event

PARK HILL – Hunter’s Home in Park Hill will host its “Fleece to Fabric” sheep shearing event on Saturday, May 7, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Visitors can observe the Hunter’s Home staff as they shear the site’s flock of heritage Merino sheep from 10 a.m. to noon. Other wool fiber arts activities like dyeing, spinning and the various techniques of processing wool also will be demonstrated throughout the day until 4 p.m.
Hunter's Home is the only remaining antebellum plantation mansion in the state of Oklahoma. Formerly the home of Minerva Murrell, niece of Chief John Ross, it was the site of an 800-acre plantation in Cherokee Nation. Today, staff members are in the process of turning it back into a 19th-century farm, utilizing period tools and techniques to maintain the site in a manner similar to farms and plantations of the 1800s.
Hunter’s Home is at 19479 E. Murrell Home Road in Park Hill. Regular hours of operation are Tuesday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. For more information about this program, call 918-456-2751, email huntershome@okhistory.org or follow Hunter’s Home on Facebook.
