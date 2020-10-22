PARK HILL -- The online adventure at Hunter's Home continues in November.
Hunter's Home in Park Hill has launched a private Facebook group, "Life at Hunter's Home," to make in-person events and workshops available online.
Access to this group is $10 for the month, and includes workshops, demonstrations, discussion threads, recipes and more.
For November, the site will offer two cooking workshops, one of which will be live; a craft demonstration; a dedicated thread for members to suggest YouTube videos they would like to see this upcoming February; and previews of any videos, services or products the site will offer.
All recipes and instructions will be uploaded to the group, so anyone who chooses to join along with live cooking or crafting demonstrations may do so having prepared in advance.
Those interested in purchasing all-November access to the "Life at Hunter's Home" Facebook group can call 918-456-2751 or go by the site Tuesday-Thursday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., to purchase access.
Through this Facebook group, staff will be able to offer programs and workshops to a nationwide audience while generating funds to support this important historic site.
Hunter's Home is the only remaining antebellum plantation mansion in the state of Oklahoma.
Formerly the home of Minerva Murrell, niece of Chief John Ross, it was the site of an 800-acre plantation in Cherokee Nation.
Today, staff members are in the process of turning it back into a 19th-century farm, utilizing period tools and techniques to maintain the site in a manner similar to farms and plantations of the 1800s.
Hunter's Home features demonstrations and programs designed around 19th-century skills, crafts and trades to help visitors to connect to history in a concrete and lasting way.
Hunter's Home is at 19479 E. Murrell Home Road in Park Hill. For more information about this program, call 918-456-2751, email huntershome@okhistory.org, find Hunter's Home online at www.antiqueag.org, or follow Hunter's Home on Facebook.
Hunter's Home is a division of the Oklahoma Historical Society. For more information about the OHS, visit www.okhistory.org.
