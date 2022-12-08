PARK HILL — The only remaining pre-Civil War plantation home in Oklahoma will host its annual Christmas open house on Sunday, Dec. 11 from 1-4 p.m.
Visitors will see Hunter’s Home in Park Hill decorated in the style of an 1850s Christmas. The cabin will be open to visitors, and refreshments will be served.
Admission will be free on the day of the open house. Santa Claus will also make an appearance at the event.
Built in 1845, the home is a National Historic Landmark. It is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and is part of the Trail of Tears National Historic Trail. Hunter’s Home is a living history museum that depicts the daily life on an antebellum Cherokee plantation in the 1850s, and is also a working farm.
For more information, call 918-456-2751. Hunter’s Home is open Tuesday through Saturday from 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
Hunter’s Home is a division of the Oklahoma Historical Society. The mission of the Oklahoma Historical Society is to collect, preserve, and share the history and culture of the state of Oklahoma and its people. Founded in 1893 by members of the Territorial Press Association, the OHS maintains museums, historic sites and affiliates across the state. Through its research archives, exhibits, educational programs and publications the OHS chronicles the rich history of Oklahoma. For more information about the OHS, visit okhistory.org.
