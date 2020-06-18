Several murals have popped up in downtown Tahlequah over the past few years, and one of the largest - 22 feet tall and 45 feet wide - is currently being painted.
But for the artist, Lance Hunter, this one - titled "Below the Surface" - is in the middle of his canvas size.
"I have completed larger and smaller murals," said Hunter, a Tahlequah resident and instructor at Northeastern State University. "Weather plays a key role in how long it will take. My crew has been excellent in helping with prep and base colors."
Hunter has four assistants: NSU alumna Janette Snow, and NSU students Leslie Hall, Renee Martin, and Chase Hunter, who is also the artist's son.
The project came to Hunter through the Tahlequah Community Fund after members were approached by a donor who wanted to anonymously fund a mural in the downtown area, according to TCF representative J.D. Carey.
"We acted as liaison and conduit between the artist, Lance Hunter, and the donor," said Carey. "We were able to share the donor's passion with the artist, and the artist has interpreted that passion in the mural. The location was the artist's idea that provided good visibility in the downtown area. The owner of the building supported the project and the city has also provided their support, including blocking off a portion of the street."
The building at the corner of Morgan Street and Muskogee Avenue is owned by Nic Heidenger and his family.
Tahlequah Mayor Sue Catron said she was excited when Hunter notified her of the project.
"His previous murals have helped to define the eclectic and artistic feel of our downtown area," said Catron. "This new one comes at a time when our community needs a project to watch, to enjoy, and to in some way, mentally help carry us into this new future that is upon us."
Hunter has completed more than 20 murals in five states, including two in downtown Tahlequah: the "NSU Centennial Mural," behind the NSU Playhouse, and the "Reach for Peace Mural," on the NSU Art Gallery.
Outdoor murals reach audiences that may not normally visit art galleries or museums, and Hunter thinks that is important.
"High-quality public murals are a focus of tourism in many cities, and I have seen them become a catalyst in renovation or enhancement efforts in downtown areas," he said. "The north end of downtown Tahlequah has a charming quality that has improved tremendously with the addition of Norris Park. I am honored to have the opportunity to transform a plain gray wall in our community and share in the efforts made by the city, Main Street, and the many businesses."
TCF had targets for the project, which were women, children, education and the beautification of Tahlequah.
"I was asked to create a mural that addressed some of those goals, but I was encouraged to fully explore my artistic vision. Frankly, that was a major reason I accepted the commission," said Hunter.
"Below the Surface" depicts a woman holding an umbrella with a book as a handle.
"Water is an ancient symbol for life, and it is considered one of the two feminine elements. Water is essential for human existence, closely associated with creation, and it can be a source of great power or destruction," said Hunter. "In many cultures, an umbrella represents shelter against obstacles and suffering. Based on its enduring design, an umbrella also represents a form of protection largely unaffected by technology. The book suggests the role education and knowledge should play in making informed decisions as an individual and in a democracy."
He said the mural also references the passage of time, equality, hope, and peace in images that have not yet surfaced.
What the public has seen so far is mainly the base coat and outlines of what's to come. Painting the woman's face may take two or three days, according to Hunter.
"Some of the harder coverage issues have been done. It's a tremendous amount of work," he said. "There is shading, color variations, and softening to be done."
The artists use acrylic paint and pigments with the highest resistance to fading.
"The lifespan of a mural varies tremendously, depending on the type of paint and pigments used, the wall surface and prep, exposure to the sun and pollution," said Hunter. "I have had murals that were painted over 20 years ago featured in Texas Highways and Texas Parks and Wildlife magazines in recent years."
Hunter and crew have been working each day from around 6 a.m. to noon. Humidity is not a problem while painting outdoor murals, but rain is.
"Humidity slows the paint's drying time down, and that gives up options. Even if it's misty and sprinkling, it keeps the paint wet, but if it starts raining, the paint starts to drip. You lose a lot of hours touching it up after that," said Hunter. "The shade is glorious to work in. About 11:30 a.m., the sun comes over the building. You can't see really well. The dots and shadows are very strong, especially if colors and values are close."
Community members have been driving and walking by to see the progress each day, some even sitting a while or taking fresh photos.
"I am blown away by all the positive response for the current mural in its early stages. People are shouting encouragement from their cars, telling us how happy they are to see a new mural from the sidewalks, and many have stopped to take photos," said Hunter. "The response to my posts on social media have also been very encouraging."
Ken Purdy, Tahlequah Community Fund chairman and former Tahlequah mayor, thinks projects like this are necessary during this time of illness and unrest.
"Given the challenges that our community, like so many others, has faced this year, perhaps this project will bring some measure of joy to those who become aware of it and watch it take shape," said Purdy.
