The Tahlequah Indian Capital Technology Center campus will be hosting a guitar class for advanced beginners on March 20 at 6 p.m.
Coming up this March, ICTC Tahlequah will offer "Advanced Beginning Guitar" class as taught by Steve Cypert. Enrollment is now open. The course is designed to accommodate those who have never played the instrument at all, as well as those who know a few chords but would like a refresher. Emphasis will be on a fun experience free of strict rules.
There will be an easy introduction to lead guitar playing included for those who already pick a little. An emphasis will be on simple chords and rhythms. There will be two three-hour meetings per week on Monday and Wednesday. Three lessons will be covered each meeting day for a total of 18 lessons.
For more information, call 918-456-2594 or go to ictctech.coursestorm.com/ictctech-tahlequah/.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.