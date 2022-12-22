The Tahlequah Indian Capital Technology Center campus will host a guitar course for beginners on Feb. 13 at 6 p.m.
Coming up this February, ICTC Tahlequah will offer "Beginning Guitar" taught by Steve Cypert, which will cost $65. The course is designed to accommodate those who've never played the instrument at all, as well as those who know a few chords but would like a refresher. Class will begin Feb. 13 and enrollment is now open.
An emphasis will be made on a fun experience free of strict rules - just chords, songs, and strums. There will be an easy introduction to lead guitar playing included for those who already pick a little. Another emphasis will be made on simple chords and rhythms. There will be two three-hour meetings per week on Monday and Wednesday. Three lessons will be covered each meeting day for a total of 18 lessons.
For more information, call 918-456-2594 or go to ictctech.coursestorm.com/ictctech-tahlequah/.
