The Tahlequah Indian Capital Technology Center campus will begin hosting a three-week beginning ukulele class beginning Jan. 19, 2023.
With the new year, many look for new experiences to keep life interesting. Learning to play the ukulele might be just the ticket for some. It's a fun little instrument and not demanding.
Ukulele thumpers will meet each Tuesday and Thursday from 6-9 p.m. The cost for the class will be $75. The course will feature easy tunes and easy chords to strum, but it will also include more challenging exercises for those who already play another instrument. A booklet created by Steve Cypert will be provided to all participants, and it will include all songs, chords, and exercises.
For more information or to register, call 918-456-2594 or go to ictctech.coursestorm.com/ictctech-tahlequah/course/ukulele.
