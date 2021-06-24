TULSA – Gabriel Iglesias is set to perform at River Spirit Casino’s concert venue, The Cove, on Friday, Aug. 27 at 8 p.m. Tickets go on sale June 25.
Iglesias is one of America’s most successful stand-up comedians performing at sold-out concerts around the world. He is also one of the most-watched comedians on YouTube with over half a billion views and has over 19 million fans across social media.
Iglesias is the star and executive producer of Mr. Iglesias, the multi-cam, Netflix original comedy series. In addition to the Netflix comedy series, Iglesias penned a deal with Netflix to release his next two stand-up comedy specials for the streaming service. Iglesias is currently on his Beyond the Fluffy World Tour 2020 Go Big or Go Home. Gabriel’s stand-up comedy is a mixture of storytelling, parodies, characters, and sound effects that bring his personal experiences to life. His unique and animated comedy style has made him popular among fans of all ages.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.