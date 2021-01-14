ALMA, Illinois – The North American Nature Photographer Association revealed prize-winning images recently in its 2021 Showcase competition, and a Cherokee County man is one of the honorees.
Among the Best in Show images is Lake Tenkiller resident Ron Day’s “Eastern Bluebird Male Posed on Teasel: A Pencil Sketch.” This is a photo of an Eastern Bluebird transformed digitally into a sketch.
The images in the contest include works in wildlife, landscape, macro, underwater, fine art, and conservation photography created by both professional and experienced hobbyists living and working in North America.
The other five Best in Show images include a sea lion bursting through a school of fish underwater by Alex Rose of Woodridge, Illinois; a foggy Hawaiian seascape beneath a rainbow by Scott Reither of Maui, Hawaii; a Great Kiskadee eating berries by Tom Ingram of Campbell, California; a carnivorous Northern Pitcher Plant capturing two spotted salamanders by Samantha Stephens of Ottawa, Ontario; and a California Thrasher in the mouth of a cat by Alice Cahill of Morro Bay, California.
Six runners-up and 12 Judges’ Choice awards are visible at nanpa.org, as are the Top 100 and Top 250 images in the competition. Day also had four photographs place in the Top 250 images in the competition.
Panels of industry professionals selected the winning images from more than 3,750 submissions. All judges are experienced prize-winning nature photographers themselves with experience as magazine editors, agents, equipment representatives, naturalists, conservation specialists, and documentary filmmakers.
