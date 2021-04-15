The inaugural Earth Note 2021 is set for Saturday, April 17, with music beginning at 11 a.m. at Hanging Rock Camp, 7453 State Highway 10.
The lineup includes: Jack Bryant and John Williams; Ben and Alycia Goeke; Nikki Griffin; Gypsy Twang; Dena Coleman and Steve Fisher; Shorty Molloy and Horace Young; Morgan Smith; TRL; Tyler Reese and Isabella Stoval; B Side Heros; and Psycho Derlikts. Jam sessions are bound to occur.
Food can be purchased from the T&J's Snack Shack. A pop-up shop will be on site for unique goods.
Attendees should bring their own chairs and necessary items for an all-day outdoor event. They should wear masks and practice social distancing when outside their home camp.
The event is free, but there are costs for camping. Call Hanging Rock at 918-456-3088 to reserve a camp spot. Electricity and cabins are limited because remodeling and upgrades are in the works.
For more information, visit the “First Annual Earth Note Underground 2021” event page on Facebook.
