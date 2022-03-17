NORTHWEST ARKANSAS – With more than 23 million albums sold, rock superstar Incubus is set to light up summer stages across the country including the Walmart AMP with special guests Sublime with Rome and The Aquadolls. The multi-Platinum rockers take the stage Tuesday, Aug. 16, as part of the Cox Concert Series. Gates open at 5:30 pm. Music starts at 7 pm.
Tickets go on sale to the public 10 am Friday, March 18, and range from $29.50 to $99.50 plus applicable fees. Purchase tickets by calling 479.443.5600, visiting www.amptickets.com or in-person at the Walmart AMP or Walton Arts Center box offices. In-person sales are available at the AMP Box Office 10 am until 5 pm and at the Walton Arts Center Box Office 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on weekdays.
Sublime with Rome was formed in 2010 by lead-singer/guitarist Rome Ramirez, bassist Eric Wilson and drummer Carlos Verdugo. The band previously toured in support of their hit 2019 album Blessings with singles “Wicked Heart” and “Light On” making a splash at alternative radio. Blessings is the band's third studio album, and it was helmed by Rob Cavallo, the producer behind Green Day, My Chemical Romance, Linkin Park, and more. In 2020 Sublime With Rome dominated the rock and alternative music charts as well as headlining shows in 5,000+ capacity rooms and major festivals worldwide. With fan-favorite hits such as “Wrong Way,” “Santeria,” “Badfish,” “What I Got,” “Caress me Down,” “40oz to Freedom” and many more, the band's concerts are pure sing along enjoyment from beginning to end.
The Aquadolls formed in La Mirada, California, in January 2012. Lead singer and songwriter Melissa Brooks began recording bedroom demos of her songs and released the album "We Are Free" in early 2013, followed by the LP “Stoked on You” in December 2014. After a brief break from releases, the stars aligned in July 2018, and the new era of The Aquadolls commenced with Jacqueline Proctor on drums and Keilah Nina on bass. The band grew as a powerful threesome leading up to the release of The Aquadolls' highly anticipated second album, "The Dream and the Deception," recorded and self-produced by Brooks and self-released Oct. 28, 2018. Following their sophomore album, the trio self-released the single "Suck on This" in summer 2019, followed by their 2020 viral cover of Lash's "Take Me Away." They signed with California based Enci Records in 2021, and released a series of well-received singles (“Disappearing Girl” and "Cry Baby").
Since first coming together in 1991, the Grammy-nominated band, Incubus, has consistently elevated themselves and alternative music to new creative heights. The California band’s sales have eclipse 23 million albums worldwide to date with multi-Platinum and Platinum certifications from around the globe. Consistently topping the Billboard charts, the band has had five consecutive Top 5 debuts. Last year in 2021, Incubus marked the 20th anniversary of their multi-Platinum and critically acclaimed album, Morning View. They maintain their status as a streaming phenomenon, averaging 4.1 million monthly listeners on Spotify and clocking over one billion-plus streams across all platforms.
Fast Track for early access to the venue and lawn chair rentals can be added onto on order for $10 each. These ticket add-ons will only be delivered via mail. Neither add-on will give the holder access to the venue without a show ticket. For more information about ticketing policies for the Walmart AMP, visit www.amptickets.com. Patrons will receive tickets and vouchers for add-ons within 30 days prior to the show date via the delivery method selected when the order was placed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.