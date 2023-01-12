A uniquely Tahlequah event returns for its fourth year to Dewain’s Place on Sunday, Feb. 11, 8 p.m.-1 a.m.
Tahlequah resident David Cornsilk has organized a fundraiser benefiting the area's nonprofit, Help-In-Crisis. The event features an Indian Taco dinner, birthday cake, and a drag show by performers “Jeri Brandon and the Revolution.”
HIC is a nonprofit serving survivors and victims of domestic violence and sexual assault. A group of concerned volunteers organized HIC more than 40 years ago to provide safety and shelter to battered women and their children. Resources to cope with sexual assault, along with children's services, have been added over the years. HIC serves Cherokee, Adair, Wagoner, and Sequoyah counties.
Cornsilk holds the annual event to coincide with his birthday and has incorporated a drag show to destigmatize and demystify this entertainment style.
“First and foremost, the purpose of my annual birthday party is to bring folks together for fun and entertainment,” said Cornsilk. “I also want to show my community of Tahlequah that drag shows are fun and not threatening. It’s also important to use this time of fun and camaraderie to help an organization that is life-saving to domestic violence and sexual assault victims.”
On its social media pages, HIC says it "does not discriminate in the delivery of services or benefits based on race, color, national origin, religion, sex, disability, and age, including sexual orientation and gender identity.”
For those unfamiliar with drag shows, they typically involve performers singing or lip-synching songs, while performing a dance routine, comedy set, skit, or other entertainment. Performers wear elaborate costumes and makeup and often dress to imitate various celebrities. Drag performers may dress as the opposite sex, and while some may be transgender, it is a common misconception that all drag performers are transgender.
The party’s theme is 1980s fashion, so big hair, mullets, and tracksuits are encouraged but not required. Food service starts at 8 p.m. with the drag show starting at 9 p.m., but MTV-era '80s tunes will be spinning all night, courtesy of DJ Sean Solo. Admission will be $5, and the first 50 people through the door receive a goody bag and a free shot. Indian tacos and birthday cake will be free while they last.
Dewain’s Place is at 301 Water St. in Tahlequah. For more information or to make a donation, contact organizer Cornsilk at 918-453-3904.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.