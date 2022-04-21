Indigenous chefs to visit MONAH

BENTONVILLE, Arkansas – The Museum of Native American History hosts two special Earth Day events on April 22 and 23.
On April 22 at 6 p.m., A Prairie to table Dinner will feature Chef Nico Albert (Cherokee), founder of Burning Cedar Indigenous Foods and Burning Cedar Sovereign Kitchen. Nico will share stories of her culture through the language of food.
ON April 23 at 4:30 p.m., Felicia Cocotzin Ruiz (Tewa/Xicana), author of the best-selling book, Earth Medicines, will present her recipes, followed by a book signing. Her medicine water recipe will be served to guests.
Registration is required due to limited seating.
To sign up, visit monah.us/upcomming-events.
"It has always been on the top of our wish list to create quarterly experiences with indigenous chefs. Our honor is to shine the light on indigenous chefs making news, educating, and sharing indigenous dishes from their culture. We can think of no better way to bring people together than a shared human experience with beautiful food, music, and educational resources. Through our partnership with Feeding America, we are grateful to be able to bring this event to life," said Charlotte Buchanan-Yale, MONAH director.
For more events about Earth Day, visit monah.org/earth-day.
