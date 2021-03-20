BENTONVILLE, Arkansas – The Museum of Native American History will virtually host Felicia Cocotzin Ruiz on Saturday, April 3, at 11 a.m. for the next installment of the Indigenous Food As Medicine series.
This event will be hosted virtually on the museum’s Facebook, www.facebook.com/MuseumofNativeAmericanHistory. The Zoom workshop is at full capacity. An account is not required to view this event on Facebook. This event will be available for 30 days after the event.
Join Cocotzin Ruiz in an interactive presentation on the rich history of indigenous foods and how they continue to be used in the health and healing of her community along with many other cultures around the world. This month's recipe is nopales green juice. Find the ingredients listed on the website, www.monah.us.
Cocotzin Ruiz is a Tewa-Xicana traditional healer living in the Sonoran Desert, where she works as an indigenous foods activist and natural foods chef. Her work has been featured in "Food & Wine," "Spirituality & Health," and on Padma Lakshmi's "Taste The Nation," among many other platforms.
