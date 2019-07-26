Comanche artist J. NiCole Hatfield completed a mural honoring indigenous Americans on the exterior North wall of Museum of Native American History, 202 SW O St. in Bentonville, Arkansas.
The colorful mural features Osage prima ballerina Maria Tallchief; Chief Joseph from the Nez Perce; and "Indigenous Goddess #9" in honor of all Native women.
"Indigenous Goddess #9" is the graphic image selected for MONAH's Native American Cultural Celebration: Tradition through Pop Culture which is scheduled for Oct. 4-6.
