Comanche artist J. NiCole Hatfield completed a mural honoring indigenous Americans on the exterior North wall of Museum of Native American History, 202 SW O St. in Bentonville, Arkansas. The mural features Osage prima ballerina Maria Tallchief; Chief Joseph from the Nez Perce; and "Indigenous Goddess #9" in honor of all Native women. "Indigenous Goddess #9" is the image selected for MONAH's Native American Cultural Celebration: Tradition through Pop Culture, which is set for Oct. 4-6.