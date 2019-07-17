Area youth are gaining skills and experience this week during Musical Theater Programs in Tahlequah and Wagoner.
Sessions for two age ranges are offered all week at the Academy of Performing Arts in Tahlequah and KE Dance & Tumble in Wagoner. This is the third year for this type of summer intensive in Tahlequah, and the first year for Wagoner.
"More than five years ago, I started working with Tahlequah Community Playhouse as a choreographer for the musicals, then added on an opportunity to help the Penguin Project as a choreographer, which brought me to the point where I wanted to provide musical theater class to the students during the year," said Lena Gladkova-Huffman, owner of APA.
Morning sessions are for ages 6-10, and the afternoon ones are for ages 11 and up. All students will learn songs and dances to go with them, and then have performances on Friday.
The program was open to all, regardless of their dance or singing abilities.
"We hope to offer something to students to open their eyes to the world of musical theater, to make them aware of the opportunities out there, and for those with previous experience, to further it," said Gladkova-Huffman.
Bretly Crawford and Christina Hanvey are teaching in Wagoner. In Tahlequah, APA instructor Natalie Walker is teaching the choreography, Michael Rappe is teaching the younger students their songs, and Caitlin Felts is teaching the older ones. Both musicians chose the songs for their groups.
The younger children are learning four Beatles songs, and Felts selected a "Through the Ages" theme. They will perform "Funkytown," "Take on Me," a mashup of two Backstreet Boys songs, and "I Don't Dance" from the Disney movie "High School Musical."
"Taking classes from different teachers makes a student find their own style easier, be more open to criticism, more adaptable, more experienced for any possible future auditions. That is why I am always in favor of bringing in quality instructors from further out; while it might seem less profitable, the heart of any intensive we do at APA is our students, so we do it for them," said Gladkova-Huffman.
"They have five days to learn four songs and the dances. It can be overwhelming, but I think they're all taking it on really well," said Felts. "They're all super talented. Overall, they're having a blast."
She said she is impressed with the work ethic and level of maturity the older group has been showing.
"We get experience with singing and dancing. It's a lot harder than it seems," said Jody Gahn, 15.
This is the second year for Jody to attend the Musical Theater Program, and her second camp at APA this summer. She takes ballet, jazz, and other dance classes at APA.
Jody and fellow dancer Natalie Bridges, 13, are home-schooled, so programs such as this offer them opportunities to meet new people.
Felts hopes the students come away with an appreciation of all the aspects of producing a show.
"I hope they take that to wherever they musically want to go next," she said. "It's a cool and unique experience. I hope they continue it."
While the performances on Friday are mainly for families, Gladkova-Huffman said the public is welcome to attend. The first APA class will perform at noon, and the second class at 5 p.m., and costumes will be worn.
For more information about programs and classes offered at the Academy of Performing Arts and KE Dance & Tumble, contact Lena Gladkova-Huffman at apatahlequahdancestudio@gmail.com or 918-803-1408.
