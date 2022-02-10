Invoke to perform 'The Adventures of Prince Achmed' at Walton Arts Center

BENTONVILLE, Arkansas – The Walton Arts Center will feature “The Adventures of Prince Achmed” with live music from Invoke, which is set to hit the stage Thursday, Feb. 17.
The performance is presented as a part of the 10x10 Arts Series and the Mosaix programming initiative. Tickets are $10.
Lotte Reiniger’s The Adventures of Prince Achmed (1926) is the oldest surviving full-length animated film. It tells a story pulled from the famous collection of Middle Eastern folk tales, One Thousand and One Nights. Achmed is an adventure-seeking prince who finds, loses, then recovers his beloved.
Multi-string quartet Invoke performs the score live to match the epic tale’s mix of lighthearted and more sinister themes. Known for its playful “not classical, but not not classical” style as described by SiriusXM, Invoke’s musical expertise and improvisatory skill will heighten the viewer’s journey to another time and place.
Tickets can be purchased in-person at the Walton Arts Center Box Office weekdays 10 am until 2 pm, by calling 479-443-5600 weekdays 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. or by visiting waltonartscenter.org.
All patrons will be required to wear a mask while inside Walton Arts Center. Information about additional safety protocols can be found at waltonartscenter.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.