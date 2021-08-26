YUKON – The 14th annual Iron Thistle Scottish Festival and Highland Games will be held Sept. 11-12 at Mollie Spencer Farms, 1001 Garth Brooks Blvd., from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.
The festival will feature contests of strength, music, and a variety of vendors.
Events will include:
• The caber toss. A caber resembles a telephone pole, usually made of pine, typically 16 to 18 feet tall, weighing 85 to 125 pounds.
• The “Braemar Stone” toss from a standing position, using a 20- to 26-pound stone for men, a 13- to 18-pound stone for women.
• The 16-pound open stone toss.
• Weight for distance: hurling a metal object as far as possible. Weight categories are 28, 42 and 56 pounds for men, 28 pounds and 14 pounds for women.
• Weight over bar: heaving a metal weight –56 and 42 pounds for men, 28 pounds for women – over a stationary elevated bar.
• Sheaf toss, in which a pitchfork is used to hurl a burlap bag stuffed with straw over a horizontal bar above the competitor’s head. The sheaf weighs 16 pounds for men, and 10 pounds for women.
• Scottish hammer. This event is similar to the hammer throw as seen in modern-day track and field competitions, though with some differences. In the Scottish event, a round metal ball – weighing 16 or 22 pounds for men or 12 or 16 pounds for women – is attached to the end of a shaft about 4 feet in length and made out of wood, bamboo, rattan or plastic.
Music will be provided by several bands, including Scotland Rising, Whiskey and Pie, The Highlanders, and Flowers of Edinburgh, the Oklahoma Fire Pipes and Drums, and The Highlanders Pipe and Drum.
Vendors who have committed to the festival include Guinness, Black Anvil, Chosen Few Apparel, Runesong, Kona Ice, The Cook Shack, Scars and Stripes Coffee, Buddy’s Place, 2nd Steet Cigars, Ash and Ivy Jewelry, Renscout’s Roost, and Texas Scots.
In addition, Highland cow and sheep herding demonstrations are planned.
Admission fees are $10 for adults, $5 for military veterans and first responders. Children 9 and under will be admitted free of charge.
For further information, contact event coordinator Ean Ray at 405-605-9022.
