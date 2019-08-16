'It,' final 'Star Wars' movie highly anticipated

Although movie buffs have access to thousands of flicks through various streaming services these days, visiting the theater is still considered the ultimate movie-watching experience.
And although the country has witnessed some blockbuster hits in cinemas this year, many more are on their way to Tahlequah in 2019.
At Green Country Cinemas, movies coming out in September include: "It: Chapter Two," "Rambo: Last Blood," and "Ad Astra."
"'It' is almost three hours long, so it's going to be a really long movie, but I think it's going to do really well," said GCC Manager Matt Baucom. "The first 'It' did insanely well here. A lot of people wanted to come see it."
October movies include a couple sequels, an animated reboot, an original film, and one of America's favorite villains, Batman's Joker, will be getting his own flick. The list of October films coming to Green Country Cinema include: "Zombieland: Double Tap," "Maleficent: Mistress of Evil," "Gemini Man," "The Addams Family," and "Joker."
Over the years, many esteemed actors have taken on the role of The Joker, with critics praising some performances and condemning others. Baucom said he's excited to see what Joaquin Phoenix does with the role.
"It looks a little bit different. It's a movie from his perspective rather than Batman's perspective," Baucom said. "It's just about Joker, so I think it will be really interesting."
November is perhaps one of the busiest times of the years for movie theaters, as people are often coming together for family gatherings around the holiday season. Therefore, the local cinema has a variety of shows for people to watch. November's lineup of flicks include: "Terminator: Dark Fate," "Doctor Sleep," "Frozen 2," "Arctic Dogs," "Playing with Fire," and "Charlie's Angels."
Because it is months away, the folks at Green Country Cinemas are not sure about every movie that will be shown in December, but Baucom said there are at least two he knows will be here. "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker," and "Jumanji: The Next Level," are two flicks Baucom expects to draw large crowds. He said the last "Jumanji" movie was "insanely popular," and expects it and the new "Star Wars" film to do even better.
"'Star Wars' is going to be probably one of the biggest movies, because it's the last movie in this new trilogy," he said. "A lot of people are excited to see how it ends."
Of all the movies that came and went through Green Country Cinemas, the most popular was likely "Avengers: Endgame," as it made $2.78 billion worldwide. Judy Bizzle, owner of GCC, said that it, "Toy Story 4," "The Lion King," and "Aladdin" all did especially well.
"'Aladdin' did really well and that was a tremendous movie," said Bizzle. "That was better than the first, I thought, because there were real people in it and it just brought it to life. They did a great job."
When a movie will be released on DVD or available for rent depends on various factors, so it could be anywhere from two months to six months before the transition is made. Those who didn't get a chance to see some of this year's biggest films have an opportunity to rent them at Family Video in Tahlequah.
"Avengers: Endgame," is now available at the movie rental shop, and it's currently the most popular, according to manager Chase McNutt. Other films that will be available for rent this month are: "A Dog's Journey," "Godzilla: King of the Monsters," "Secret Life of Pets 2," "Brightburn," and "Rocketman."
McNutt said he's looking forward to watching "Rocketman," a movie about the story of musician Sir Elton John.
"That's one I really want to watch, because I didn't get to watch it in theaters," he said. "I love Taron Egerton. He's a great actor. I've heard this is really, really good, so I'm definitely going to watch it."
Check it out
Green Country Cinemas is at 1100 N. Heritage Lane. For showtimes or more information, call 918-431-1184. Family Video is at 1294 E. Downing St. and is open 10 a.m. to 11 p.m., Friday and Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Sunday through Thursday.
