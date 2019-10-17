Jackson Browne to arrive in Tulsa Dec. 30

TULSA – Jackson Browne, considered one of music’s most prolific songwriters, is taking the stage at The Joint inside Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa on Dec. 30.
Tickets start at $69.50. All guests must be 21 or older.
Browne has written and performed some of the most literate and moving songs in popular music and has defined a genre of songwriting charged with honesty, emotion and personal politics. Performing with Jackson Browne is his longtime band are: Bob Glaub, bass; Mauricio Lewak, drums; Alethea Mills, vocals; Chavonne Stewart, vocals; Mason Stoops, guitars; Jeff Young, keyboards and vocals; and multi-instrumentalist Greg Leisz, pedal steel and guitars.
Except for a brief period in New York City in the late 1960s, Jackson has always lived in Southern California. His debut album came out on David Geffen’s Asylum Records in 1972, and included classic songs like “Doctor My Eyes,” “Rock Me on the Water” and “Song for Adam.” Since then, he’s released 14 studio albums with hits like “Running on Empty,” “Somebody’s Baby,” “Late for the Sky,” “The Pretender,” “The Load-Out” and “Fountain of Sorrow.” He also boasts four collections of live performances and his latest album, “Standing In The Breach,” was released in 2014.
Browne was inducted into the Rock 'n' Roll Hall of Fame in 2004, and the Songwriter’s Hall of Fame in 2007. In 2004, he was given an honorary Doctorate of Music by Occidental College in Los Angeles, for “a remarkable musical career that has successfully combined an intensely personal artistry with a broader vision of social justice.”
Known for his advocacy on behalf of the environment, human rights and arts education, Browne is a co-founder of the groups Musicians United for Safe Energy (SAFE), and Nukefree.org. He’s also a member of the ocean advocacy group Ocean Elders. In 2002, he became the fourth recipient of the John Steinbeck Award, given to artists whose works exemplify the environmental and social values that were essential to the author. He’s also received Duke University’s LEAF Award for Lifetime Environmental Achievement in the Fine Arts, and both the Chapin-World Hunger Year and NARM Harry Chapin Humanitarian Awards.
For more information on Jackson Browne, visit JacksonBrowne.com.
Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa is off Interstate 44 at exit 240. Ticket prices and information on upcoming shows are available online in The Joint section of www.hardrockcasinotulsa.com or by calling 918-384-7625. The Joint box office is open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Thursday, and 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Friday-Saturday.
