Public art helps define a community, and gives visitors a reason to come to town.
In November, a piece created by Troy Jackson, master sculptor and Cherokee National Treasure, will establish an impressive veterans memorial in Tahlequah. It will be on Oklahoma Department of Transportation property at the intersection of Muskogee Avenue and the Bertha Parker Bypass.
Entitled "Dahnawa Ahiv Ajisonvhne Ayawisgi" or "The Soldier was Wounded in War," the final form will be approximately 17-1/2 feet tall, including the 4-foot black granite pedestal it will rest on. It will be dedicated to honor Cherokee tribal members who received the Purple Heart, as well as honor all veterans.
With some help from two grandchildren, Jackson completed the clay work last weekend.
"Brandon helped with the addition of clay, loading and unloading for transport. Maelee helped with addition of clay, texture for boots and and helmet," said Jackson. "My personal achievement was to further develop their knowledge of art."
Accompanied by wife Carolyn Sunday, Jackson drove the piece to Deep In The Heart Foundry in Bastrop, Texas, where they will take it through the lost wax process to become a bronze statue.
It will take approximately seven months to render the final bronze statue, said Jackson, who will make trips as needed to collaborate with the foundry during the process.
"My No. 1 goal is to honor veterans," said Jackson. "Those of us who have never fought in a war know very little of what the men and women in the military experience. My greatest challenge was to select which experience to create."
Through multiple meetings and brainstorming sessions with the Military Order of Purple Hearts Chapter 641, it was concluded that this was the image to be represented, according to Jackson.
"The image represents the iconic view of an heroic soldier signalling a helicopter rescue for a wounded soldier," he said.
Challenges all through the process have been met with success so far.
"The issues we had to work through were fundraising, location, foundry deadlines, and time designated for my family," Jackson said.
The actual time spent on the construction of the maquette and final sculpture has taken the better part of two years, he said.
The 1,800-pound sculpture will be delivered and installed for a Nov. 7 dedication by the Military Order of Purple Hearts Chapter 641, to honor all men and women who have served in the past and present, said Jackson.
The site will also offer a service to veterans by allowing them to record their stories, which can be accessed by their families and the public. A veteran does not have to have a Purple Heart to record their story. All veterans are encouraged to either provide an oral account or video of their service in hopes the memorial will be a place for future generations of Americans to hear the stories of veteran family members and other veterans.
For more information or to donate, contact Don Nichols, chapter commander of the Military Order of the Purple Heart, at 918-931-8632.
