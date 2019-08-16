Jamey Johnson hitting the road, headed to Tulsa Oct. 31

TULSA - Jamey Johnson, award-winning country singer-songwriter, is returning to The Joint inside Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa on Oct. 31.
Tickets start at $29.50 and are on sale now.
Johnson has been called "one of the greatest country singers of our time" by The Washington Post.
No two shows are the same with the 11-time Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter who is known for ditching set lists on the road.
His 2008 platinum album, "That Lonesome Song," and his 2010 double album, "The Guitar Song," both received a gold certification.
Johnson is one of only a few people in the history of country music to win two Song of the Year Awards from both the CMA and ACM.
Johnson won awards in 2007 for "Give It Away" and in 2009 for "In Color."
In 2012, the Alabama native released his fifth studio album, "Living for a Song: A Tribute to Hank Cochran."
The Grammy-nominated album allowed Johnson to work with Willie Nelson, Alison Krauss, Emmylou Harris, Ray Price, Elvis Costello, George Strait, Vince Gill and Merle Haggard.
The album peaked at No. 3 on the country charts, and the Nashville Scene's Country Music Critics' Poll named it the year's best album in 2013.
Johnson created his own label, Big Gassed Records, in 2014 to release his own songs and albums, as well as the music of other artists.
For more information on Johnson, visit www.JameyJohnson.com.
Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa is off Interstate 44 at exit 240.
Ticket prices and information on upcoming shows are available online in The Joint section of www.hardrockcasinotulsa.com or by calling 918-384-7625.
The Joint box office is open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Thursday, and 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Friday-Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.