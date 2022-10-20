Jamie O’Neal to take stage at Cherokee Casinos

WEST SILOAM SPRINGS AND ROLAND — Country singer-songwriter Jamie O’Neal is set to play shows inside the Cherokee Casino and Hotel at Roland and in West Siloam Springs in November.
The show at Cherokee Casino and Hotel Roland is Friday, Nov. 18, at 9 p.m. The Cherokee Casino and Hotel West Siloam Springs show is slated for Saturday, Nov. 19 at 9 p.m.
Both shows are free and open to the public for those 21 years and older.
O’Neal became a household name in 2001 with her back-to-back No. 1 singles, “There is No Arizona” and “When I Think of Angels.” She also performed with Carrie Underwood when she needed a duet partner for CMT’s 100 greatest duets with "Does He Love You.” Throughout her career, she has earned numerous accolades including an ACM award, Billboard award, CMA nominations, and Grammy nominations. While penning most of her own songs, O’Neal has written for several legendary female country artists including Reba McEntire, Martina McBride, and Leann Rimes.
She has appeared on The Tonight Show, David Letterman, Craig Kilborn, and several other national television shows. O’Neal’s voice is heard around the world after her performance of “All by Myself” was featured in major motion pictures "Bridget Jones’s Diary" and "Bridget Jones’s Baby."
Her latest album “Spirit and Joy” is set to release Oct. 21.
For more information on Jamie O’Neal and her tour dates, visit www.jamieoneal.com.
For more information on Cherokee Casino and Hotel Roland, call 800-256-2338 or visit www.cherokeecasino.com/roland. For more information on Cherokee Casino and Hotel West Siloam Springs, call 800-754-4111 or visit www.cherokeecasino.com/west-siloam-springs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.