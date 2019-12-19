Entries are now being accepted for the 31st Annual Oklahoma Book Awards competition. The deadline for entering is Jan. 3, according to the Oklahoma Center for the Book in the Oklahoma Department of Libraries.
The Oklahoma Book Award program is designed to recognize and promote Oklahoma's writers, as well as outstanding books about the state. Entries are being sought in five categories: fiction, nonfiction, poetry, design/illustration/photography, and children/young adult.
To qualify, books, including self-published books, must have been published between Jan. 1 and Dec. 31, 2019. Moreover, the author must reside or have resided in Oklahoma, or the book must have an Oklahoma theme. Finalists in each category will be selected and announced in March; winners will be announced at the awards ceremony on May 2.
In addition to the five categories listed, the board of directors of the Oklahoma Center for the Book presents the Arrell Gibson Lifetime Achievement Award for a body of work contributing to Oklahoma’s literary heritage. The 2020 recipient is Hannibal Johnson.
Johnson has been called a premiere authority on the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre and the following renaissance of the Greenwood District (America’s Black Wall Street in the early part of the 20th century). His writings on Greenwood, the All-Black Town movement, and life during the pre-civil rights years have made major contributions to the history of African Americans’ struggle for freedom and equality.
The Lifetime Achievement Award is named for Norman, Oklahoma, historian Arrell Gibson, who served as the first president of the Oklahoma Center for the Book.
The Oklahoma Book Award ceremony will be May 2, at the Embassy Suites Oklahoma City Downtown/Medical Center.
For more information on the book awards, including submitting entries, visit the website at libraries.ok.gov/ocb; call 918-522-3562; or email bill.young@libraries.ok.gov.
