Jason Aldean announces Highway Desperado Tour stop at Walmart AMP

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS – Jason Aldean is bringing his Highway Desperado Tour 2023 with Mitchell Tenpenny, Corey Kent, and Dee Jay Silver to the Walmart AMP on Thursday, Sept. 14, as part of the Cox Concert Series.
Gates will open at 6 p.m., and music will start at 7:30 p.m.
Tickets go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 17. Prices range from $44.75-$179.75 plus applicable fees.
New to the Walmart AMP this season is premier reserved parking, which guarantees space in the parking lot across from the Walmart AMP main entrance and costs $20. A limited number of premier reserved parking spots will be available for most shows.
Returning this season, Fast Track for early access to the venue and lawn chair rentals can be added on to orders for $10 each. These ticket add-ons will not give the holder access to the venue without a show ticket.
Patrons can purchase tickets and add-ons at www.amptickets.com, in person at the Walmart AMP Box Office from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and at the Walton Arts Center Box Office from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on weekdays or by calling 479-443-5600. For more information about policies for the 2023 Walmart AMP season, visit www.amptickets.com.
