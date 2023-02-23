Jason Boland and the Stragglers to take red dirt ride to Tulsa

TULSA – The leading ambassadors of the Oklahoma and Texas music movement, Jason Boland and the Stragglers are set to make their Hard Rock Live debut inside Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Tulsa April 29 at 8 p.m.
Tickets start at $19.50 and will go on sale Feb. 24.
For the past 20 years, Jason Boland and the Stragglers have dazzled audiences all over, with millions of fans cheering the band on and over half a million records sold independently. Boland and the band released its first album, “Pearl Snaps,” in 1999 after forming a year prior. Since then, they’ve released studio albums “Truckstop Diaries,” “Somewhere in the Middle,” “The Bourbon Legend,” “Comal Country Blue,” “Rancho Alto,” “Dark & Dirty Mile,” “Squelch,” and “Hard Times Are Relative.” Their latest, “The Light Saw Me,” was released in late 2021 and produced by Shooter Jennings in Los Angeles.
The band is also known for its live albums, “Live and Lit at Billy Bob’s Texas” and “High in the Rockies,” as well as prominent covers, such as “Tulsa Time” and both Steve Winwood’s “Back in the High Life Again” and Bob Dylan’s “The Times They Are A-Changin,’” with proceeds going to charity. Radio programmers across the country began spinning “Back in the High Life Again,” and the song spent 11 weeks in the Top 40 Americana Singles Chart.
For more information on Jason Boland and the Stragglers, visit www.TheStragglers.com.
Information on upcoming shows at Hard Rock Live, Track 5., Riff’s and Amp Bar is available online at www.hardrockcasinotulsa.com or by calling 918-384-ROCK. The Hard Rock Live box office is open from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
