Students, jazz fans, and community members got funky to the iconoclast music of jazz band Naughty Professor as the sextet wrapped up the 2020 Green Country Jazz Festival Monday night in the Northeastern State University Center for the Performing Arts.
The show was preceded by the NSU Jazz Ensemble, directed by Dr. Clark Gibson, director of NSU's Jazz Lab and assistant professor of music. He organized the 53rd Green Country Jazz Festival, led the NSU Jazz Ensemble, and arranged for Naughty Professor to come to NSU.
"The Green Country Festival is a great NSU tradition," said Gibson.
Naughty Professor drummer Sam Shahin explained that members of the band went to school with former NSU faculty member Dr. John Petrucelli while they were in New Orleans, and that's how they first heard of NSU.
Naughty Professor bassist Noah Young said they were very excited when they arrived here.
"It is so cool that NSU has a Jazz Lab," said Young. "Tahlequah has to have a real appreciation for jazz, and that is why we were excited to come to this town."
He thought it was cool that they drove down Muskogee Avenue and saw the name of their band on one of the billboards in Tahlequah.
Though the concert was attended by different kinds of fans, most noticeable were the young people. Many high school students came from surrounding areas to compete in the Green Country Jazz Festival and chose to stick around for the show. Gibson addressed the students and offered his wisdom to those in the audience.
"These musicians went to college and started a band. They now tour internationally. The relationships you make in college can change the direction of the rest of your lives," he said.
Prior to the show, Young described his enthusiasm for music and said he feels honored to work alongside his friends in a field he loves - and one that never grows dull.
"We love to play music every day. We love to travel and not have to do the same things every day. We love to meet different people. That's part of the job that I love," said Young.
Naughty Professor's influences range from many different kinds of music, making their sound unique. They combine soulful rhythm, jazz instrumentation, a powerful horn section, and strong baselines. They incorporate brass instruments and a horn section to give rhythm to their songs.
"It's like jazz-funk fusion. None of it sounds like traditional jazz. We use aspects of harmony in our own style," said trumpeter John Culbreth.
He explained that their music exemplifies instrumental groove.
"Though our music is based in jazz, traditional jazz music swings, but funk grooves. Our music is more funk that is founded in jazz," said Culbreth.
The Green Jazz Festival is an important event in the Tahlequah community because it brings musicians and lovers of music together, according to organizers. Tahlequah High School and many of the surrounding schools in the area have their own jazz bands, and many of their students attended the event.
The event was made possible by the NSU College of Liberal Arts, the School of Visual and Performing Arts, The Department of Music, and contributors to the endowed music funds.
