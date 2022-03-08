Young musicians and world-renowned performers came together to help grow and cultivate America’s earliest art form during Northeastern State University’s Green Country Jazz Fest this week in Tahlequah.
The two-day event brought high school jazz students from around the state to perform, but also to listen to some of the best musicians in the country.
Dave Smith, band director at Oologah Public Schools and former NSU graduate, brought his students so they could experience what it’s like to hear prominent jazz figures on stage.
“My main goal is to get them out somewhere they can see and hear live jazz,” he said. “There’s no way they’re going to know what it’s supposed to look like if they don’t actually see it, feel it, hear it and play it.”
Perhaps no better place for his students to be was at NSU this week, with acclaimed trumpeter and composer Sean Jones headlining the event. Jones, an internationally recognized performer and educator, was the lead of the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra before becoming a member of the San Francisco Jazz Collective. He’s now president of Jazz Education Network and chair of Jazz Studies at The John Hopkins University’s Peabody Institute in Baltimore.
“He’s one of the most sought-after trumpet players in the world,” said Dr. Clark Gibson, director of Jazz Studies at NSU. “I just look out there and think about what’s going to be the best fit for the kids and who can they learn the most from, not only as a musician, but as a person.”
An Oklahoma Arts Council grant helps NSU draw in renowned musicians like Jones. Along with him, NSU brought in two-time Grammy nominated organist Pat Bianchi, jazz saxophonist and clarinetist Jim Pisano, vibraphonist and composer Nick Mancini, and musician Dean Merritt. The group helped judge the student bands and offered their advice.
“I think it’s a good experience for them,” Gibson said. “I’ve got my students down at the Jazz Lab hosting a session, so when they get done, they can go down there and hang out with the kids there. So there’s some recruiting, but it’s just for the betterment of jazz education across the state.”
Like America’s pastime, jazz has been described as the baseball of music. Many believe it to be the only true, original art form developed in the country.
“For someone like myself, who didn’t learn how to play jazz in school, but from that older generation passing it on to people like to me, it’s supremely important to me that I pass it on to other people,” Gibson said. “It was very important to them that their music lived and that their culture lived. The least I can do is try to keep that culture and that music alive.”
For years, the history of music has been taught a certain way at universities and colleges. It often revolves around the prominent classical figures of Johann Sebastian Bach or Beethoven. But jazz is often passed over. Gibson said that for years, Black musicians struggled for jazz equality – for it to be as accepted as the works of composers from the 18th Century.
“In all honesty, it’s kind of a slap in the face to all the wonderful African Americans, like Charlie Parker and John Coltrane, who created this intense, very complicated, very worthy-of-study music,” he said. “And we don’t talk about them in our music history curriculum. But this is changing across universities and it needs to change. And it’s not just jazz, either; it’s all American music.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.