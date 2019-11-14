Jefferies bringing 'Oblivious' tour to Tulsa March 21

TULSA – Comedy Central late night host Jim Jefferies is launching his 2020 tour and bringing his standup act to The Joint inside Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa on March 21.
Tickets start at $39 and are on sale now. Guests must be 21 or older.
Jefferies is considered one of the most popular and respected comedians of his generation, entertaining audiences across the globe with his provocative, belief-challenging and thought-provoking comedy. He was recently honored as “Stand-Up Comedian of the Year” at the Just for Laughs Festival. His Comedy Central series, “The Jim Jefferies Show,” debuted its third season earlier this year. It featured Jefferies traveling throughout the world to tackle the top news stories and controversial issues of the day.
In addition to his TV series, Jefferies also heads up the weekly podcast series “The Jim Jefferies Show Podcast,” co-hosted by Forrest Shaw, which includes interviews and discussion with a variety of guests discussing current news and politics with fewer filters. He starred in his third Netflix comedy special, “Jim Jefferies: This Is Me Now,” and is known for the stand-up specials “Freedumb” and “Jim Jefferies Bare.”
Jefferies has signed a first look deal with Comedy Central for TV content development, along with NBC, on a multicamera pilot that he would star in. He created, wrote, produced and starred in the critically acclaimed FX series, “Legit,” which ran for two seasons and has since gained a cult following.
For more information on Jefferies, visit www.JimJefferies.com.
Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa is off Interstate 44 at exit 240. Ticket prices and information on upcoming shows are available online in The Joint section of www.hardrockcasinotulsa.com or by calling 918-384-7625. The Joint box office is open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Thursday, and 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Friday-Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.