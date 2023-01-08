Jerrod Niemann to arrive at Cherokee Casino

WEST SILOAM SPRINGS - Country boundary-pusher with a strong visual presence, Jerrod Niemann is hitting the road and bringing his music to Lee Creek Tavern inside Cherokee Casino and Hotel Roland on Thursday, Feb. 2, at 8 p.m.
On Friday, Feb. 3, he'll take on SEVEN Bar inside Cherokee Casino and Hotel West Siloam Springs at 9 p.m.
Both shows are free and open to the public ages 21 and up.
Always willing to stretch country's modern and elastic boundaries, Jerrod Niemann hit the ground running as an artist with a sound that stood out and a compelling visual presence. Niemann has worked with industry friends like Randy Houser and Jamey Johnson, who both made cameos in the video for his single "Lover, Lover." A string of hits followed, including "What Do You Want," "One More Drinkin' Song," the chart-topping "Drink to That All Night," and "A Little More Love" with his friend and sometimes touring partner Lee Brice.
Ten years since the day his chart-topping major-label debut, "Lover, Lover," Niemann continues to shine on stage. For more information on his career, visit www.JerrodNiemannOfficial.com.
Cherokee Casino and Hotel West Siloam Springs is off U.S. Highway 412 and State Highway 59 at the Arkansas-Oklahoma state line. For more information, visit www.cherokeecasino.com and click on the West Siloam Springs tab, or call 800-754-4111.
