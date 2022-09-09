The 2022 Diamond Stone music festival kicked off on Sept. 9, attracting attendees with live music, vendors, camping, and the refreshing waters of the Illinois River.
Event organizer and music promoter Danny Gold said this year’s festival at Diamondhead Resort is bringing in about 2,500 attendees and over 30 musical acts.
“This festival brings independent music to the heart of Cherokee County. For many of our attendees, it’s their 10th year coming to Diamondhead for music in September,” said Gold. “We are a celebration of life, independent music, and all that the Illinois River area has to offer.”
Gold said festival-goers can enjoy the beautiful Illinois River, visit over 20 vendors, and make new friendships from attendees spanning a range of 30 states. He shared a musical act the resort is looking forward to.
“We love all our attendees, but are especially excited for Shinyribs,” said Gold. “This swamp funk band is a Diamondhead resort favorite.”
Main stage performances started Friday at 5 p.m. on Friday, but attendees enjoyed live untes from several musicians at the resort’s Gravel Bar earlier that afternoon.
Leading pup “Jellybean” away from the bar stage, Erica Bilby said she and RC Edwards were watching their friends perform today.
Edwards is in the Americana band RC & The Ambers. They are scheduled to perform the main stage on Saturday, Sept. 10.
“[Diamond Stone] is a blast every year,” said Edwards. “It’s like a family reunion.”
This year's lineup features various names from the Country, Folk, Rock and Americana music scenes, like Mason Jar Revival, Osage County, Red Dirt Rangers and Mike McClure.
Tahlequah natives Nate and Shauna Stopp – self-described “old hippies” – said they’ve been attending festivals in the area for 30-plus years.
“We try to catch every festival around here since we don’t live in town anymore,” said Nate.
Shauna enjoys the location of the Diamond Stone festival, among other features.
“What a better place to relax than the river,” said Shauna. “Good food, good music, and good people.”
Nate said the two are fans of Red Dirt Country musician Randy Crouch, who is scheduled to perform on the main stage on Sept. 11.
“I’d encourage anyone who’s from here or not from here to come enjoy a relaxing weekend,” said Nate.
Check it out
More information about the Diamond Stone music festival is available at Diamondstonefestival.com.
