TULSA - Jim Gaffigan will perform at the River Spirit Casino's concert venue, Paradise Cove, on Saturday, Nov. 16. Tickets go on sale Friday, Aug. 9, at 10 a.m., and guests must be 21 or older to attend.
Gaffigan is a four-time Grammy-nominated comedian, actor, writer, producer; two-time New York Times best-selling author; two-time Emmy-winning top touring performer; and multi-platinum-selling recording artist. He is known around the world for his unique brand of humor, which largely revolves around his observations on life. On the silver screen, his many credits include "Three Kings," the first and second "Super Troopers," and "Chappaquiddick." Gaffigan has seven films scheduled for release in 2019.
For more information and to purchase tickets, visit tickets.riverspirittulsa.com.
