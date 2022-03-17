Jim Gaffigan to yuck it up at River Spirit

TULSA – Jim Gaffigan is set to perform at River Spirit Casino’s concert venue, The Cove. Tickets go on sale Friday, March 18, and the show is Thursday, Sept. 16, at 8 p.m.
Gaffigan is a six-time Grammy nominated comedian, actor, writer, producer, two-time New York Times best-selling author, three-time Emmy winning top touring performer, and multiplatinum-selling recording artist. A top 10 earning comedian according to Forbes’ 2019 comedy list, he recently released his ninth stand-up special, "Comedy Monster," on Netflix, which was hailed as “dynamite,” and “his best special,” by NY Times. He was recently awarded for being the first comedian to reach one billion streams on Pandora.
In addition to two seasons of the acclaimed semi-autobiographical The Jim Gaffigan Show, which he wrote and produced with his wife Jeannie, and his popular stand-up comedy specials, Gaffigan has guest starred on many TV comedies and dramas
