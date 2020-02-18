TULSA – Due to ongoing TV production, Comedy Central comedian Jim Jefferies is rescheduling his March 21 show at The Joint inside Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa.
The late night host will perform at the newly rebranded Hard Rock Live on Aug. 15. Tickets sold for the March 21 show will be valid for the rescheduled date.
Guests may purchase tickets for the Aug. 15 performance by calling 918-384-7625 or in person at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa. The Hard Rock Live box office is open from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 10 a.m.-9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa is the flagship property of Cherokee Nation Entertainment. Ticket information on upcoming shows at Hard Rock Live, Track 5., Riff’s, Amp Bar and Midnight Joker Comedy Club is available online at www.hardrockcasinotulsa.com.
