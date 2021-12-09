Jimmie Allen to take River Spirit stage

TULSA – Jimmie Allen is set to perform at River Spirit Casino’s concert venue, The Cove on April 21 at 8 p.m. Tickets go on sale Dec. 10.
For multi-platinum selling, trailblazing Country star and current Grammy Award nominee Jimmie Allen, a simple phrase sums up his view on life and music: Never give up.
A native of Southern Delaware, Allen has carried that mantra with him through good times and bad, whether than meant living in his car or receiving his first ACM nomination for New Male Artist of the Year in 2019, a CMA Awards nomination for New Artist of the Year in 2020, subsequently winning the ACM Award for New Male Artist of the Year – the first Black artist to win that category since its inception, as well as the CMA New Artist of the Year Award in 2021.
