Jo Koy bringing comedy tour to Tulsa Nov. 9

TULSA – Stand-up sensation Jo Koy will launch his “Just Kidding World Tour” and makes a stop at The Joint inside Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa Nov. 9.
Tickets start at $39.50 and they are on sale now.
As one of today’s premiere stand-up comedians, Koy continues to break ticket sale records with his infectious and explosive energy on-stage, selling out theaters and arenas around the world. He pulls inspiration from his family, specifically his son, with material that has universal appeal.
In 2018, Koy was given the prestigious “Stand-Up Comedian of the Year” award at the Just For Laughs Comedy Festival in Montreal. He also reached No. 1 on the Billboard Charts for his stand-up comedy album, “Live From Seattle.”
The comedian has released two successful Netflix specials including “Comin’ In Hot” and “Live From Seattle.” He can also be heard on his weekly podcast, “The Koy Pond with Jo Koy” by Starburns Audio.
Koy has appeared on over 140 episodes of “Chelsea Lately” as a season regular roundtable guest. Other appearances include: “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” “The Late Late Show with James Corden,” “Beat Bobby Flay,” “The Breakfast Club,” “@Midnight with Chris Hardwick,” “Spike TV’s Adam Carolla & Friends Build Stuff Live,” “Celebrity Page TV,” “World’s Funniest Fails,” “Sean In The Wild,” “Jimmy Kimmel Live” and “Last Call with Carson Daly.”
For more information on Koy, visit www.JoKoy.com.
Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa is off Interstate 44 at exit 240. Ticket prices and information on upcoming shows are available online in The Joint section of www.hardrockcasinotulsa.com or by calling 918-384-7625. The Joint box office is open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Thursday, and 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Friday-Saturday.
