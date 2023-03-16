John Anderson to come ‘Swingin’’ to Tulsa for acoustic show

TULSA – Classic country powerhouse John Anderson is taking his decades of hits and hitting the road with a special acoustic performance at Hard Rock Live inside Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa on Thursday, July 27 at 8 p.m.
Tickets start at $29.50 and go on sale March 17.
John Anderson grew up in Apopka, Florida. He started his music career performing solo around the state while working construction before moving to work on the roofing crew for the new Grand Ole Opry House. That’s where he landed a recording contract.
After charting modestly in the late ‘70s, Anderson scored No. 1 hits in the ‘80s with “Wild and Blue,” “Swingin’” and “Black Sheep.” After a brief career lull, he staged a major comeback in 1992 as “Starlight Tequila Night” became his first No. 1 single in nine years. That momentum carried him into the 2000s, giving him 60 charting country singles in four consecutive decades.
For more information on Anderson, visit www.JohnAnderson.com.
Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa is the flagship property of Cherokee Nation Entertainment. From signature restaurants and gaming to award-winning live entertainment, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa offers the best amenities in Oklahoma. Information on upcoming shows at Hard Rock Live, Track 5., Riff’s and Amp Bar is available online at www.hardrockcasinotulsa.com or by calling (918) 384-ROCK. The Hard Rock Live box office is open from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
