NORTHWEST ARKANSAS – Due to popular demand, a second show has been added at 4 p.m. on Sunday, April 19, for viral comedian John Crist’s Emotional Support Tour stop at Walton Arts Center.
Tickets are $29-$79 and will go on sale the the public at 10 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 11. Limited tickets remain for the 7 p.m. performance. VIP packages and tickets can be purchased by calling the box office at 479-443-5600 on weekdays from 10 a.m.-5 p.m., by visiting the box office in-person on weekdays from 10 a.m.-2 p.m., or by visiting waltonartscenter.org.
John Crist is one of today’s fast-rising stand-up comedians, with more than 1 billion video views, over 5 million fans on social media, and sold-out shows from coast to coast making Pollstar’s Top 100 Global Tours list with more than 197,000 tickets sold. Widely known for viral videos like “Honest Football Coach,” “Every Parent at Disney,” plus hundreds more. Crist has been seen on ESPN, Sports Illustrated, CBS Sports, Barstool Sports, and Buzzfeed.
In 2022, John released his second special “What are We Doing” on YouTube. Crist also has a weekly podcast called “Net Positive.” To inspire his jokes, Crist draws upon growing up as part of a homeschool family of 10 in rural Georgia. He was an unlikely candidate for internet fame. Despite all that, or perhaps because of it, Crist continues to make audiences around the world laugh with his self-deprecating wit and heartfelt but humorous observations.
