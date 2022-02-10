John Fogerty to perform at River Spirit Casino

TULSA – John Fogerty is set to perform at River Spirit Casino’s concert venue, The Cove on Saturday, May 21 at 8 p.m. Tickets go on sale Friday, Feb. 11.
Fogerty is an American treasure. As leader of Creedence Clearwater Revival, Fogerty forged a distinctive, groundbreaking sound all his own, equal parts blues, country, pop, rockabilly, R&B, swamp boogie, and Southern fried rock ‘n’ roll, all united by his uniquely evocative lyrical perspective.
Fogerty is a Grammy winner and has been inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, as well as the Songwriters Hall of Fame. He is the only musician to be inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame for his song, “Centerfield,” a staple at baseball stadiums across the country. Among Fogerty’s many hit songs, both as a solo artist and as leader of CCR, highlights include “Centerfield,” “Proud Mary,” “Susie Q,” “Fortunate Son,” “Born on the Bayou,” “Bad Moon Rising,” and “Have You Ever Seen the Rain,” among many others.
In 2019, Fogerty celebrated 50 years in music with a worldwide tour including a return appearance at Wynn Las Vegas’ Encore Theater. His most recent show, “My 50 Year Trip,” a tribute to the 50th anniversary of Woodstock, features a collection of Creedence Clearwater Revival hits, including songs from the set list of his performance at the legendary Woodstock music festival in 1969 among other fan favorites.
